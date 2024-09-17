More than £135k stolen from Hertfordshire residents in fake police scam

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hertfordshire Constabulary is warning residents of a scam involving offenders pretending to be police officers.

According to data provided by the police force, fraudsters have managed to scam victims out of more than £135,000 since the beginning of August.

Offenders have pretended to be police officers and asked residents to hand over their bank cards or cash to a courier.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has revealed that one resident in Bishop’s Stortford suffered a substantial loss of more than £110,000.

Hertfordshire Constabulary. Credit: Will Durrant/LDRS

In most cases the victim receives a telephone call, from a mobile or a landline number, with someone posing as a police officer or bank official and informing them of fraudulent activity on their bank account. The victims are then instructed to put their bank cards and/or money into an envelope and give it to a courier or taxi, which is sent to their home by the offenders.

Other instances flagged by the police force involved victims being asked to buy goods or vouchers. Once offenders get their hands on someone else’s bank card they can make large withdrawals.

Fake officers may claim they need the banking details to help with their bogus investigation into ‘fraudulent activity’.

Detective Inspector Katy Jackson, from the Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “While the number of courier fraud offences reported has dropped from last year, more than £190,000 has still been lost by victims this year. It’s important to remember that police officers and bank officials will never ask you for sensitive information, like a PIN or ask you to purchase high value items to assist them with an enquiry.

“Usually, the intended victim realises the call is not genuine and refuses to part with their personal and bank details. However, these fraudsters can be very persuasive and insistent, which has resulted in some people falling victim to this scam and subsequently losing thousands of pounds.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary is reminding residents that police officers would:

-NEVER ask for your bank account details or PIN number over the phone, so do not disclose these to anyone, no matter who they claim to be.

-NEVER ask you to withdraw money or purchase high value items and send it to them via a courier, taxi or by any other means.

-NEVER ask you to send your bank cards, or any other personal property, to them via courier, taxi or by any other means.

A police force spokesperson added: “If you are not happy with a phone call and are suspicious of the conversation you have with the caller then please end the call and dial 101 or report online. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress call 999 immediately.

“Remember, when reporting a suspicious phone call to police, wait at least five minutes before attempting to make the call to ensure you’re not reconnected to the offender.

“Alternatively, use a mobile phone or a neighbour’s phone or test your landline by phoning a friend or relative first, to ensure you aren’t still unwittingly connected to the offender. If you have concerns about your bank account, visit your local branch.”

Residents are also encouraged to enquire about using call screening services that are offered by some phone companies. Using a screening system may effectively block cold callers and scammers from being able to contact residents.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is urging the public to:

-Please share this information with your older relatives and friends: this crime has a devastating effect on people and we need to raise awareness to prevent further people becoming victims.

-Report any calls you believe are suspicious as we may be able to trace where the calls are originating from. Please remember, to wait at least five minutes before calling police or use a mobile or neighbour’s phone.

-Report suspicious activity at cash points. If you see someone spending a long time at a cashpoint, using a number of different cards and have a hood up or their faces covered, contact police immediately. Often offenders will use cashpoints in the early hours.

Fraudulent crimes can be reported to Action Fraud via its website or by calling 0300 123 2040.