More than 300 students take part in knife arch operation held by Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team

Officers of Hemel Hempstead Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) held a knife arch operation as part of continued police work to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife.

The operation, at West Herts College, saw 300 students walk through the arch, with 60 students also checked at random with a handheld wand.

No knives or weapons were discovered.

The initiative was held as part of an ongoing police campaign to deter people from carrying knives

PC Attila Cseh of Hemel Hempstead’s SNT said: “Knife crime remains relatively low in the county, but we are not complacent and will continue to engage with young people to highlight the dangers of carrying knives and the implications it can have.

“Operations such as this send out the message that knives in our communities will not be tolerated. It is very encouraging that no knives were discovered during the operation. There has also been a lot of positive feedback from the students who took part.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary‘s Gangs and Schools team regularly live stream events for young people online, to raise awareness of the dangers of knife crime and gang involvement.

Anyone concerned or who has information about someone carrying knives or is aware of anyone involved in knife crime should report it to Hertfordshire Constabulary non-emergency number 101.

You can also report information online or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat.