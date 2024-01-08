More than 12,000 animals rehomed by the RSPCA in Hertfordshire in last decade

The animal rescue charity was founded in 1824 when its first members met in a coffee shop in London determined to change the lives of animals across the nation

The RSPCA has revealed that it has found new homes for more than 12,000 animals in a decade in Hertfordshire, as the charity approaches its 200th birthday this year.

The animal rescue charity was founded in 1824 when its first members met in a coffee shop in London determined to change animals’ lives, creating the then SPCA, and sparking an animal welfare movement that spread around the world.

Today Hertfordshire is served by a team of RSPCA rescuers who save animals and investigate cruelty while also offering welfare advice and help to pet owners in need.

The county is also home to the national RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre and two independent RSPCA branches - RSPCA Hertfordshire East Branch and RSPCA Middlesex North West and South Hertfordshire Branch - who rehabilitate and rehome rescued animals, and help animals most in need in the area. These separately registered charities raise money locally to support the animal welfare work they do.

Many animals will have endured horrendous suffering but with the care of staff and volunteers they will be helped to recover before they are found loving homes.

Nationally the charity has rehomed 405,839 pets in need of a new home since 2013 which equates to 111 animals every day.

Also during that time, 615,000 animals have been patients at the charity’s hospitals for anything from life-saving operations to welfare treatments and a staggering 1.7million vet treatments have been carried out.At a time when animals are facing bigger challenges than ever with the cost–of-living crisis, neglect and abandonment isat a three-year high. In 2023, the RSPCA received 72,050 reports about animal abandonment and neglect - higher than in 2022, 2021 and 2020.

Dermot Murphy, RSPCA inspectorate commissioner, said: “We have even more animals in need of help coming into our care - but at the same time rehoming has been declining sharply, meaning thousands fewer rescue pets are being adopted and our branches and centres are full to bursting.

“We are also faced with increased bills and less donations due to the cost of living crisis which is one of the biggest challenges facing animal welfare right now - and this economic hardship is continuing into our 200th anniversary year.

“But we are determined to rise to the challenge and help animals and pet owners who need us more than ever. That’s why we’re currently asking supporters to Join the Winter Rescue by donating to help our rescue teams reach the thousands of animals who desperately need them.

“Animals are now facing bigger challenges than ever as a result of factory farming, climate change, war and a cost of living crisis. In our 200th year we want to inspire one million people to join our movement to improve animals' lives.