The Monopoly dice are rolling on Hertfordshire for the very first time.

One place in the county is getting its very own official Monopoly board in time for Christmas, and the public are invited to suggest which of the following six locations will get to ‘Pass GO’ - Hertford, Hemel Hempstead, St. Albans, Stevenage, Watford and Welwyn Garden City.

Whichever location wins, it will be the first time anywhere in Hertfordshire has landed its very own Monopoly board. The announcement of the winning location will take place in its respective city or town next month, with a special appearance from Mr. Monopoly himself.

Hemel Hempstead could have its very own custom Monopoly board.

Official Monopoly maker Winning Moves UK, under licence from Hasbro, is producing the special edition game. Over the last 30 years, Winning Moves UK has produced select official versions of Monopoly all over the world, from Palm Springs to Phuket and Dubai to Dublin. Now, the dice are landing on Hertfordshire.

Winning Moves’ Ella Gibbs said: “Good luck to all six locations!

“You are each in very good company! Whoever wins we are sure we will be wonderfully spoilt with choices when putting the board together ultimately.”

The winning city or town will see over 30 local landmarks showcased on the board, replacing the likes of ‘Mayfair’ and ‘Park Lane’.

The property sets will be themed in genres, including heritage, leisure, arts to business, entertainment, education and sport. The quartet of train stations from the classic Monopoly original will take on a ‘travel’ theme since there’s no place in Herts with a multitude of main-line train stations to select from unlike the original game.

The Chance and Community Chest cards will be customised as well! One card could send players ‘Back 3 Spaces’ for dropping litter in St. Albans city centre, should the Cathedral City win. Another could advance players to Hertford’s crown jewels – the county town participating in the race, which has been the capital of Hertfordshire since the county was founded in Saxon times.