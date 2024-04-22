Monks from local monastery bring comfort and serenity to care home resident
David, winner of Westgate Healthcare’s Big Wish competition, an initiative designed to give residents the opportunity to have their unique wishes granted, welcomed the monks with a smile that lit up the room. As they engaged in gentle conversation, David’s face radiated with joy, basking in the presence of these spiritual figures whose aura of calmness permeated the surroundings.
Acts of kindness like this have become beacons of hope, illuminating the lives of those who may be feeling isolated or lonely. The visitation by the monks not only uplifted David’s spirits but also resonated throughout the entire care centre, spreading a sense of peace and tranquillity.
Sharing stories of wisdom and offering words of comfort, the visit created a sacred space where time seemed to stand still, fostering an atmosphere of reverence and reflection.
For David, who has spent many years at St Pauls Care Centre, this visit was a cherished moment, a memory to hold onto during moments of solitude. The monks' compassionate gesture served as a reminder that amidst life's trials, there are always sources of solace and support.
Emma Adu said “We are very thankful for the kindness and generosity in taking the time to visit David. Such acts of goodwill reinforce the importance of community bonds and the power of human connection in enriching the lives of others.”
The visitation by the monks from Monastery serves as a shining example of the profound impact that acts of compassion can have on individuals and communities alike.
Award-winning care provider, Westgate Healthcare, strives to create person-centred activities and occasions that imitate their life whilst living independently.
The ‘Make a Wish’ initiative, rolled out across all Westgate Healthcare homes in 2020, is designed to give residents the opportunity to have their unique wishes granted, whatever they may be.
All residents at each home are invited to write a wish down on a ‘Wishing Tag’ which is then hung onto the home’s ‘Wishing Tree’. Each home grants one wish each month, and wishes that are difficult for the home to grant independently are then entered into a ‘Big Wish’ draw against the other sister homes, and these wishes are granted biannually.