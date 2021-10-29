Missing teenager Angel was last seen in Hemel Hempstead almost one week ago
She was last seen on Saturday, October 23
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenage girl, who was last seen in Hemel Hempstead almost one week ago.
Angel, 15, lives outside of the county but had come to visit family when she was last seen on Saturday (October 23).
She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and has an Irish accent. She may be wearing a black padded jacket and usually has very long nails.
It is believed she may still be in the HemelHempstead area and officers would like to speak with her, to ensure she is okay.
If you have information, you can report this by calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with Angel now or have seen her in the last few moments, filling out the online reporting form, speaking to an operator via web chat or calling the non-emergency telephone 101 if you have information about where Angel has been.