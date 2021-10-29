Missing teenager Angel was last seen in Hemel Hempstead almost one week ago

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing teenage girl, who was last seen in Hemel Hempstead almost one week ago.

Angel, 15, lives outside of the county but had come to visit family when she was last seen on Saturday (October 23).

She is described as being around 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and has an Irish accent. She may be wearing a black padded jacket and usually has very long nails.

It is believed she may still be in the HemelHempstead area and officers would like to speak with her, to ensure she is okay.