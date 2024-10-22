Missing teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead found after multiple police appeals

Jenna has been located

A missing teenager from Hemel Hempstead has been located after police launched multiple social media appeals to help find her.

This morning (22 October), Hertfordshire Constabulary confirmed Jenna, a 17-year-old from Hemel Hempstead had been located.

She was reported as missing on Thursday 10 October.

Two appeals were launched by Hertfordshire Constabulary on its social media pages asking for the public’s help locating Jenna. One at the start of last week and another this weekend.

This morning the force announced she had been found by police officers.