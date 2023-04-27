Missing teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead found 'safe and well' after 10-day search
Police announced Ryan was safe this morning
A missing teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead has been found ‘safe and well’, police confirmed this morning (27 April).
Ryan, 12, was reported missing on Monday 17 April, Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal to help find the 12-year-old last Thursday (20 April).
This morning a police force spokesman Tweeted: “Good news Ryan, who was missing from Hemel Hempstead, has now been found safe and well.
Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”
