Missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead found after several urgent appeals

By James Lowson
Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:38 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 16:12 BST
Hertfordshire Constabulary has provided an update on its search to find a missing man with links to Hemel Hempstead.

This afternoon, the police force said it has located Joshua.

Joshua, who was originally reported missing from Elstree, is 34 years old and was last seen at around 4am on Sunday 30 March, prior to him being located today. It is believed that he had been travelling to different areas including Hemel Hempstead, St Albans and Leverstock Green.

Multiple appeals were released by the police updating the public on where Joshua might be.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Good news - Joshua, who was reported missing from Elstree, has been located. Thank you for sharing our appeals.”

