Missing man from near Tring found 'safe and well' police confirm
He was reported as missing yesterday
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed a missing man from near Tring has been found ‘safe and well’.
The police force has confirmed that Adam, 38, who is from Aldbury, was located after a social media appeal.
He was reported as missing yesterday morning (25 January).
A police force spokesperson said: “We can confirm he was found safe and well last night.”