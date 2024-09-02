Missing Hemel Hempstead teenager found after social media appeal

By James Lowson
Published 29th Aug 2024, 10:59 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:02 BST
Hertfordshire Constabulary has located a teenage boy from Hemel Hempstead who was reported as missing last week.

This morning (2 September), the police force confirmed Isaac has been located. He is 16, and was reported as missing on Tuesday (27 August).

A police force spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to let you know that missing Isaac has been found.”