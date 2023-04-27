News you can trust since 1858
Missing boy from Hemel Hempstead found 'safe and well' after 10-day search

Police announced Ryan was safe this morning

By James Lowson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST

A missing boy from Hemel Hempstead has been found ‘safe and well’, police confirmed this morning (27 April).

Ryan, 12, was reported missing on Monday 17 April, Hertfordshire Constabulary launched a social media appeal to help find the 12-year-old last Thursday (20 April).

This morning a police force spokesman Tweeted: “Good news Ryan, who was missing from Hemel Hempstead, has now been found safe and well.

Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Ryan was found this morningRyan was found this morning
