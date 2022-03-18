Michael Flatley bringing global hit Lord of the Dance to Aylesbury next month

Michael Flatley is bringing his world-famous Lord of the Dance production to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for a three-show run.

The internationally renowned dancer's most well known musical and dance production comes to Aylesbury from Friday 22 to Sunday April 24.

Since its conception Lord of the Dance has been performed in over 1,000 different venues worldwide.

Lord of the Dance 2022 coming to Aylesbury soon

Over 60 million people in 60 different countries have witnessed Flatley's riverdance extravaganza.

It's one of the most successful dance productions ever and has been performed in every continent, since first hitting the stage in 1996.

Guests at next month's performances will see an updated version, of Flatley's quick-footed showstopper.

The show, described by the Los Angeles Times as 'showpiece extravaganza', features more than 150,000 taps per performance.

Get set for over 150,000 taps

Audiences are transported to a mythical time and place, capturing hearts in a swirl of movement, precision dancing, artistic lighting and pyrotechnics.

Flatley burst onto the scene way back at the Eurovision 1994, tapping his way into mainstream culture.

Since being unveiled in the mid-90s, it has broke theatrical records across the globe.

Michael Flatley said: “I’m so excited to bring the original Lord of the Dance back to UK Theatres in 2022. I feel like this is the most vital tour in our 25 year history! The return of the arts is so incredibly important. I hope the tour will help renew spirits and put a smile back on everyone's faces.”

Fans say, Lord of the Dance not only brought Irish dancing to the world stage, it catapulted the art to a higher plane, and dove straight into the hearts and minds of millions worldwide.

It is acclaimed for its combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, storytelling and sensuality.

An Ambassador Theatre Group spokesman said: "The beloved Irish dance show transcends culture and language, soaring into the soul on astounding aerial moves, unparalleled precision dancing and state-of-the art theatrical effects."

Adding, much of the secret to its phenomenal success is that it speaks to all, crossing boundaries of age, gender and cultural diversity. It’s timeless, universal appeal has made Lord of the Dance one of the modern-day wonders of the world, a myth to a living legend.

Aylesbury audiences will be treated to extra special 25th anniversary shows.

Fans can expect new staging, new costumes and choreography plus cutting-edge technology special effects lighting.

Lord of the Dance premiered at the iconic Hammersmith Apollo in 2014, to mark the milestone 25th anniversary since Michael Flatley became an international sensation Lord of the Dance will open at the Apollo in 2022.

This year's spectacle will feature 40 talented, world-class dancers, directed by Michael Flatley, with new music by composer Gerard Fahy.

Now, Lord of the Dance comes with traditional riverdance classics, and new musical dance numbers.