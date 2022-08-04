A Hertfordshire mental health charity has received a £1,000 donation from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead which will go to furnishing its weekend crisis centre.

Herts Mind Network has four beds at the centre that can be used by people in crisis who need support out-of-hours.

Caroline McGoohan, from Herts Mind Network, said: “We are humbled to receive a donation from Amazon for the third year in a row and are thankful to John and his team for their continued support as we help those in the community who are struggling.”

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation will go to kitting out the safe haven.

John McEwen, site leader at Amazon in Hemel Hempstead, said: “People in our community are requiring support to maintain good mental health more than ever, so it made perfect sense for us to support a charity that is committed to providing these services in our community.”