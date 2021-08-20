The number of monthly referrals to mental health services have hit their highest point in two years, with some CCGs seeing demand more than double compared to pre-pandemic levels.

The BBC Shared Data Unit analysed NHS mental health statistics covering 117 NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) in England and found that at least 279,995 referrals were made through the 117 NHS clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) in March 2021, a rise of 19 per cent from the total seen in February 2020.

In the Herts Valley CCG area - which covers Dacorum, St Albans, Harpenden, Watford, Three Rivers and Hertsmere - monthly referrals rose by five per cent, from 2,840 in April 2019, to 3,450 in March 2021.

Mental health referrals rise across Herts Valleys CCG area

Urgent crisis care referrals - made when a patient is suffering a more serious mental health crisis - are also at their highest levels in two years.

But, the average monthly urgent crisis care referrals Herts Valleys CCG area have decreased by 23 per cent. Between April 2019 and April 2020, 369 referrals were made, and between May 2020 and March 2021, 284 referrals were made.

Mental health charities in England have urged the government to act

MIND’s head of health policy Geoff Heyes said: “When you see those figures reaching record levels it's a real alarm bell for problems elsewhere in the system, where people aren't getting support quickly enough.”

“Our fear is that more people will be struggling because of the economic impacts that we have yet to see.

"MIND has been talking to people and there's other pieces of work out there that have said there's a clear impact on people's mental health. We haven't yet seen that in the figures.

"In fact, the referrals to mental health services dropped dramatically at the beginning of pandemic.

"I think this is just a sign that you can't hold back the tide forever and actually there are a lot of people out there who need support and more of them now are in touch with services."

Seek support if you're struggling

The NHS Herts Valleys CCG is encouraging anyone struggling with their mental health to seek support.

A spokesperson for Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group said: “We’re seeing high levels of demand on mental health services in Hertfordshire, as with the rest of the country.

"Our core mental health service, Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust, is working hard to respond to increased referrals and is offering support through digital or face to face appointments.

“We are working with the mental health trust, GPs and the voluntary sector to help people access a range of appropriate support options that are tailored to meet a range of different needs.

"And we have been increasing funding for mental health services with additional funding going into support in the community and support for people in crisis.

“We would encourage anyone who is struggling with their mental health to seek help at the earliest opportunity.”

Referral numbers had plunged by 27 per cent during the early months of the pandemic, as people struggled to access services through GPs, but have steadily climbed since.

Nationally, the number of people in contact with adult mental health services - after receiving a referral - plunged by more than 100,000 (-104,955) between February and April last year when the pandemic struck.

But figures show that in the Herts Valleys CCG area, the number of contacts increased compared to pre-pandemic levels - rising by 38 per cent.

Help is available

You can refer yourself to local services by visiting the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust website, or you can also use the mental health trust’s online chat facility which is available Monday to Friday between 7am and 7pm.

The website also includes links to partner organisations offering additional crisis support. If you need urgent mental health support, you can call NHS 111 and select option 2.

Patients can also look on the Hertfordshire Partnership Foundation Trust website which has a range of self-help resources on a variety of topics including bereavement, coping with stress to self-help guides with coping with depression, anxiety and anger.

The UK government says it plans to expand and transform mental health services, backed by £2.3 billion a year by 2023-24.

A spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said: “Covid-19 has affected everyone in the UK and we recognise it has had a disproportionate impact on certain groups of people.

“Throughout the pandemic, community and crisis services have continued to provide support, including by using digital and face to face appointments. As we look beyond the pandemic we remain committed to expanding and transforming mental health services in England, backed by £2.3 billion a year by 2023/24.