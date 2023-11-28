Help us improve the health and wellbeing of everyone in Berkhamsted through participation in sports and active leisure.

In 2024 Berkhamsted Sports Grounds Charitable Association will reach its 100 year anniversary and it plans to mark this event with the launch of significant new initiatives for sport in Berkhamsted and its surrounding area. Our purpose is to enhance the wellbeing of the residents of Berkhamsted and the local area, through the provision of facilities for sports and recreation.

We now invite applications to be an independent Trustee/Director of the charity.We welcome applications from those from all walks of life but we are particularly keen to hear from people with communication/social media/website skills. An interest in the support and development of sport in the area would be welcome though applicants do not need to be a current member of any particular club.

Member clubs of the Association are Berkhamsted Football Club, Berkhamsted Raiders Community Football Club, Berkhamsted Cricket Club, Berkhamsted Lawn Tennis and Squash Racquets Club, Berkhamsted and Hemel Hempstead Hockey Club and Berkhamsted Rugby Club.

We are the only charity in the area that supports such a wide range of sports and clubs. We own the freehold grounds on which Berkhamsted Football Club and Berkhamsted Cricket Club play and we own a section of the grounds of the Tennis Club. We also provide loans and grants to member clubs. We are always looking for opportunities to help clubs extend their reach in the community and enhance their success to the benefit of their members.

The Board comprises the Chairs of Member Clubs together with independent Trustees/Directors. This invitation is to apply as an additional Independent Trustee. Our independent Trustees play a key role in helping make decisions about how to best use the Charity’s assets. There are four Board meetings a year, normally held in the premises of one of the clubs. There is healthy, friendly debate and a clear shared purpose. Trustees are not remunerated.

The Charity conforms to the requirements of the Companies Act and to those of the Charity Commission. We support all forms of diversity and an inclusive agenda in all our member clubs. Guidance from the Commission can be found at the following link:

Further information about the Charity can be found on its web site www.bsgca.org