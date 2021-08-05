Mayor of Dacorum opens Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Hearcare Service

The Mayor of Dacorum officially opened Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Hearcare Service on Saturday, July 24.

Councillor Stewart Riddick accompanied by the Lady Mayoress was met by Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Audiology Director, Geeta Patel, Shane Abbas Bhimani, Clinical Director, Ash Patel and Shyam Suchak, Ophthalmic Directors, Louise England, General Manager and Amy Cook Store Manager, for a tour of the store and the hearcare centre, which offers a range of hearing tests.

Options include a full 15 minute hearing screener test, used to identify that the hearing is within the acceptable range, and a full one hour hearing test which produces a very accurate audiogram, to then potentially dispense hearing aids.

Mayor of Dacorum and Lady Mayoress officially open Specsavers Hemel Hempstead Hearcare Hub

The store offers a wide selection of hearing aids, a dedicated aftercare service and wax removal.

It also provides options for a range of hearing protection aids which are available for activities such as swimming, music, work, cycling or sleep plugs.

The newly installed, £20,000 dedicated audiology centre, with its state-of-the-art test room, equipped with the latest soundproof technology and clinical equipment for audiology services offers hearing test clinics weekdays at the Hemel Hempstead store.

Specsavers are keen to screen those customers aged over 50 for hearing concerns and problems.

(L to R) Ash Patel, Ophthalmic Director; Geeta Patel, Audiology Director; Mayor of Dacorum and Lady Mayoress; Shane Abbas Bhimani, Clinical Director and Louise England, General Manager

In support of the hearcare launch, the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity represented by Ambassador Zoe Simmons and her trainee hearing dog, spaniel Kes, was on hand to answer any questions.

The charity trains puppies to alert people who are deaf to important and life-saving sounds that they might otherwise miss, such as a doorbell, alarm clock and even danger signals such as

a fire alarm.

The charity also helps deaf people to reconnect with life and leave loneliness behind, as life without sound can be very isolating.

Aside from the hearcare audiology hub launch, Specsavers Hemel Hempstead also launched a fund raising Hearing Dogs for Deaf people appeal which was kick started by asking customers for donations for Specsavers branded cakes sold on the day.

This appeal will be on-going in store over the next few months.

Geeta Patel, Audiology Director said: ‘We were thrilled that the Mayor was able to attend the launch and officially open the hearcare service.

"Also having the support of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity in-store helped to raise awareness of hearing and the support services that are available to people with hearing loss.

"We were delighted that Kes and Zoe were able to visit us on such a special occasion and to support them over the coming months.

"The hearcare centre with its state of the art equipment shows a real investment and commitment to providing a high standard of clinical testing to our customers across the local communities."

The optical directors at Specsavers Hemel Hempstead said: "Specsavers Hemel Hempstead has been looking after the optical health of our local community for over 20 years.

"So we are now thrilled that we can also offer them these new audiology services as well.