Mayor of Dacorum honours Citizens Advice volunteers at showcase event
The service has been running in the borough since 1968
Volunteers at Citizens Advice Dacorum were presented with awards from the Mayor of Dacorum, John Birnie and Cllr Alan Johnson on Monday (November 14).
The awards were given out at the showcase event held at The Forum, which saw the volunteers honoured for their 10, 15, 20 and 25 years' service to the community. Four new advisers also received their Generalist Advice Accreditation.
Volunteer Ed received his 25-year award for assisting clients at Citizens Advice Dacorum. He said: "I find volunteering here very rewarding and am constantly learning and expanding my skills.”
Most Popular
Citizens Advice Dacorum CEO Angela Fox explained: “We are seeing increasing numbers of clients due to the Cost of Living challenges people are facing, unable to heat their homes or afford food. It is extremely worrying and now that winter is fast approaching, sadly, we are expecting the situation to worsen.”