Volunteers at Citizens Advice Dacorum were presented with awards from the Mayor of Dacorum, John Birnie and Cllr Alan Johnson on Monday (November 14).

The awards were given out at the showcase event held at The Forum, which saw the volunteers honoured for their 10, 15, 20 and 25 years' service to the community. Four new advisers also received their Generalist Advice Accreditation.

Volunteer Ed received his 25-year award for assisting clients at Citizens Advice Dacorum. He said: "I find volunteering here very rewarding and am constantly learning and expanding my skills.”

Pictured: Mayor of Dacorum and Ed