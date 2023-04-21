News you can trust since 1858
Mayor joins High Sheriff on visits to charities and businesses across Dacorum

Whirlwind tour stopped off in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted and Tring

By News Team
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:17 BST

Newly appointed High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Liz Green, spent a day visiting a number of charities, venues and small businesses across Dacorum last week.

She was welcomed to The Forum and joined for the day by the Mayor of Dacorum John Birnie on a whirlwind tour with visits including the CCTV Department in Hemel Hempstead and the Crash Pad and Modular Homes which are run by DENS. She then stopped off to visit the new Crematorium in Hemel Hempstead and The Old Town Hall in Old Hemel before stopping for lunch at The Fishery Inn.

In the afternoon her party visited the charity Open Door in Berkhamsted, the Natural History Museum in Tring and the Puddingstone Distillery just outside Tring.

The High Sheriff visited Open Door in BerkhamstedThe High Sheriff visited Open Door in Berkhamsted
Liz said: “It was great to see such a wide variety of businesses and charities in a relatively small area.

"It was my first visit to The Old Town Hall and it was great to learn about the events they have planned. The new modular homes which are run by DENS are an excellent facility to enable individual to adjust to independent living.

"I look forward to future visits across Dacorum during my year in office.”

Liz’s working background was in retail marketing and PR at Next and Tie Rack. For over 20 years Liz has volunteered for a number of charities in Hertfordshire, including delivering Meals on Wheels, organising street and supermarket collections for Rennie Grove Hospice Care, and more recently helping at the Maxted Road vaccination centre during Covid.

The High Sheriff visited the Crash Pad and Modular Homes which are run by DENSThe High Sheriff visited the Crash Pad and Modular Homes which are run by DENS
A visit to the newly opened crematorium in Hemel Hempstead was on the agendaA visit to the newly opened crematorium in Hemel Hempstead was on the agenda
The High Sheriff's party pictured on a visit to the Natural History Museum in TringThe High Sheriff's party pictured on a visit to the Natural History Museum in Tring
Related topics:High SheriffMayorDacorumHemel HempsteadBerkhamsted