Marlowes Shopping Centre: Winners of 2022’s community awards announced
The voting opened on December 12
The winners of Hemel Hempstead’s Marlowes Shopping Centre community awards for 2022 have been announced today (January 5).
The winners are to be rewarded with £100 to spend at The Marlowes and a special trophy.
Advertisement
The winners include:
Community Organisation of the Year – 1st Hemel Scout Group
Fundraiser of the Year – Daniel Kidd
Advertisement
Inspiring Young Person – Harriet Ivory
Volunteer of the Year – Mikey Albon
Advertisement
Employee of the Year – Heather Gates
Customer Care Award – Abbie Fountain (Muffin Break)
Advertisement
Retailer of the Year – New Look
Café/Restaurant of the Year - Yugen
Advertisement
Best Window Display - Kadoo
Best Teacher Award – Tie between Miss Kennet from Brockwood Primary and Mrs Lloyd of The Holtsmere End Infant School
Advertisement
Humphrey Mwanza, centre manager at The Marlowes, congratulated the winners. He said: “This event has been a wonderful way to shine a light on those who have gone above and beyond in our community.”