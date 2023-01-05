The winners of Hemel Hempstead’s Marlowes Shopping Centre community awards for 2022 have been announced today (January 5).

The winners are to be rewarded with £100 to spend at The Marlowes and a special trophy.

The winners include:

Community Organisation of the Year – 1st Hemel Scout Group

Fundraiser of the Year – Daniel Kidd

Inspiring Young Person – Harriet Ivory

Volunteer of the Year – Mikey Albon

Employee of the Year – Heather Gates

Customer Care Award – Abbie Fountain (Muffin Break)

Retailer of the Year – New Look

Café/Restaurant of the Year - Yugen

Best Window Display - Kadoo

Best Teacher Award – Tie between Miss Kennet from Brockwood Primary and Mrs Lloyd of The Holtsmere End Infant School

