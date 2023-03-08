Marlowes makeover, mobile food trailer for Hemel pub and the rest of this week's planning applications
Here are the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council
A Marlowes makeover and mobile food trailer for a Hemel pub are among the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.
Weekly List of Valid Applications Made, 8th March 2023:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 22/03721/MFA
Address: 178-185 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1BB
Proposal: External alterations comprising the installation of new windows and doors and the recladding of the external walls of the building, provision of balustrades and balconies and three storey extension to front of the side alley entrance.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00269/FUL
Address: The Greenacres Tavern Leys Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire
Proposal: Mobile food trailer.
Reference: 23/00435/LBC
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 11 Posting House Tring Station Tring Hertfordshire
Proposal: Removal of a load bearing wall between the kitchen and larder (Retrospective).
Reference: 23/00468/FHA
Address: Newground Farm House Tring Road Cow Roast Tring
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Installation of two midea air source heat pumps on rear facade.
Reference: 23/00494/FUL
Address: 44 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3AE
Proposal: Create a staircase through an existing wall and install stud enclosure to create a w.c, coat storage and kitchenette. The remaining associated area to be used as office space.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00532/FHA
Address: 1 Craigavon Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6AZ
Proposal: Single storey rear extension.
Reference: 23/00546/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 9 Oakdene Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9TS
Proposal: Demolition of conservatory. Construction of single storey rear and side extension. Conversion of garage to provide utility and storage.
Reference: 23/00557/FUL
Address: The Village Hall Church Road Flamstead St Albans
Advertisement
Advertisement
Proposal: Construction of a ramp for wheelchair access from the car park at the Village Hall to the Churchyard and provide a more direct and safer route to the High Street.
Reference: 23/00568/FUL
Address: 89 St Johns Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1QG
Proposal: Single-storey rear extension. Conversion of existing 3-storey dwelling into 3 self-contained apartments. Creation of additional parking. Extended dropped kerb.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reference: 23/00569/FHA
Address: Chiltern House Upper Tring Park Wigginton Tring
Proposal: Demolition of existing conservatory & replace with a single storey rear orangery.
Reference: 23/00570/FHA
Advertisement
Advertisement
Address: 34 Tile Kiln Crescent Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8NT
Proposal: Ground Floor side extension including conversion of car-port into habitable space.