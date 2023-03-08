Marlowes makeover, mobile food trailer for Hemel pub and the rest of this week's planning applications

A Marlowes makeover and mobile food trailer for a Hemel pub are among the latest planning applications submitted to Dacorum Borough Council.

Weekly List of Valid Applications Made, 8th March 2023:

Reference: 22/03721/MFA

Plans have been submitted to the council

Address: 178-185 Marlowes Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1BB

Proposal: External alterations comprising the installation of new windows and doors and the recladding of the external walls of the building, provision of balustrades and balconies and three storey extension to front of the side alley entrance.

Reference: 23/00269/FUL

Address: The Greenacres Tavern Leys Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire

Proposal: Mobile food trailer.

Reference: 23/00435/LBC

Address: 11 Posting House Tring Station Tring Hertfordshire

Proposal: Removal of a load bearing wall between the kitchen and larder (Retrospective).

Reference: 23/00468/FHA

Address: Newground Farm House Tring Road Cow Roast Tring

Proposal: Installation of two midea air source heat pumps on rear facade.

Reference: 23/00494/FUL

Address: 44 High Street Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 3AE

Proposal: Create a staircase through an existing wall and install stud enclosure to create a w.c, coat storage and kitchenette. The remaining associated area to be used as office space.

Reference: 23/00532/FHA

Address: 1 Craigavon Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP2 6AZ

Proposal: Single storey rear extension.

Reference: 23/00546/FHA

Address: 9 Oakdene Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 9TS

Proposal: Demolition of conservatory. Construction of single storey rear and side extension. Conversion of garage to provide utility and storage.

Reference: 23/00557/FUL

Address: The Village Hall Church Road Flamstead St Albans

Proposal: Construction of a ramp for wheelchair access from the car park at the Village Hall to the Churchyard and provide a more direct and safer route to the High Street.

Reference: 23/00568/FUL

Address: 89 St Johns Road Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP1 1QG

Proposal: Single-storey rear extension. Conversion of existing 3-storey dwelling into 3 self-contained apartments. Creation of additional parking. Extended dropped kerb.

Reference: 23/00569/FHA

Address: Chiltern House Upper Tring Park Wigginton Tring

Proposal: Demolition of existing conservatory & replace with a single storey rear orangery.

Reference: 23/00570/FHA

Address: 34 Tile Kiln Crescent Hemel Hempstead Hertfordshire HP3 8NT