Markyate memorial to celebrate life of avid darts player Dickie Holmes

Friends of an avid darts player who competed in Luton and Dunstable will celebrate his life at a memorial in Markyate.

Dickie Holmes from Harpenden died at the age of 69 during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, his friends have organised a memorial at The Swan in Markyate to mark his passing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From 5pm, there will be a darts competition for friends of Dickie to join in. Organiser Steve Miller said: “The people who knew Dickie will know how much he loved playing darts. He was a loving person.”

Pictured: Dickie with friends, inset: Dickie

John Lowe MBE, a friend and darts world champion will attend the event, which is expected t lat until 9pm. Steve added: “It’s a fun event which is what Dickie would have wanted and everyone is able to play at least one game in memory of him.”