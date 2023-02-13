Man treks from Hemel Hempstead to Australia in aid of suicide prevention charities

A man from Hemel Hempstead is hitchhiking to Australia in aid of suicide prevention charities.

Andy, 28, set off on his epic journey around the world with no money and just the clothes on his back, on January 14.

He set himself the challenge – selling all his possessions, with the aim of relying on the kindness of strangers for food, shelter and travel to help him en route.

Andy Howard is hitchhiking to Australia to raise £100k in aid of suicide prevention charities

Said Andy: “Seeking Human Kind is the name of my journey, and will involve me trekking to Australia, relying solely on human kindness.

"I am travelling without money, depending on interacting with people to support my fundraising mission by providing me with food and shelter. I want to show that even when the odds are stacked against you, you can find a way through, showing my faith in humankind.”

Andy, who lost a friend to suicide in 2018, added: “Suicide and mental health is a topic that I feel strongly about. I want to do something not only to raise money for this cause, but to show people that life is worth living and to help inspire others.

"I will raise funds for charity by documenting my journey through social media channels asking followers to subscribe and make voluntary donations, split equally to the charities I will be supporting.

“My inspiration for this project is my belief that people are fundamentally kind and generous. With so much uncertainty and fear in the world today, on the news and on social media, I want this to be a project of hope, shining a light on the true nature of people and demonstrating that human kindness is still alive in communities across the world.

“Through the power of social media, I aim to gain even more followers as I make my way to Australia, raising more awareness and funds around suicide prevention and showing you can use social media for good.

"All my mates think I’m a bit mad but they’re fully supportive. Spreading the word and being there for me."

Andy’s mum Dierdre said: “Andy believes there’s too much fear and negativity in the world and he wants to show that there is a lot of good in the world by documenting his journey on YouTube.

“I honestly believe that what Andy is doing and his message has the ripple effect and we never truly know the positive impact he is having on people, particularly those of us who are struggling or actually helping those of us who are in a position to offer help and support and opening conversations about mental health.”

Andy has already travelled though France, Switzerland, Italy and is currently in Greece. He’s raised nearly £5,000 towards his target of £1000,000 which he aims to donate to Samaritans Ireland, Samaritans UK, and Beyond Blue in Australia.

He reckons the trip will take around 18 months to complete.