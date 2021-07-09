Man seriously injured after collision between van and car on A41 Tring bypass

A man has been seriously injured after he was involved in a collision between a van and car on the A41 Tring bypass.

Police were called at 2.53pm today (Friday, July 9) to reports of a collision on the A41 Tring bypass (northbound).

Two vehicles were involved - a blue Volkswagen van and a black Seat Ibiza.

Stock image

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: "The fire and rescue service and the ambulance service were also called.

"A male has suffered serious injuries and emergency services remain at the scene.