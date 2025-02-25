Man charged in connection with series of burglaries in Hertfordshire including Hemel break-in

He is being held in custody

A man has been charged in connection with a number of burglaries reported in Hertfordshire.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edmond Lleshe, aged 43, from Cambridge, is suspected of breaking into properties in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

He has been charged with:

Burglary of a dwelling in Nascot Wood Road, Watford on Saturday 25

January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

 Burglary of a dwelling in Bushey Mill Lane, Watford on Thursday 30 January

 Burglary of a dwelling in Silverthorn Drive, Hemel Hempstead on Saturday 1 February

 Burglary of a dwelling in Hampden Way, Watford, also on Saturday 1 February

 Burglary of a dwelling in Watford Road, Kings Langley on Wednesday 5 February

 Going equipped for burglary on Thursday 20 February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that Lleshe is being held in police custody ahead of at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 25 March.

Detective Sergeant Andy Metselaar, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “We are pleased to have secured these charges, and we now await the outcome of Lleshe’s next court appearance. Burglary often has a devastating impact on its victims and can leave them feeling unsafe in their own homes.

"We are committed to identifying those who choose to commit this type of crime and getting justice for those who find themselves targeted.”