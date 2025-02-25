Man charged in connection with series of burglaries in Hertfordshire including Hemel break-in
Edmond Lleshe, aged 43, from Cambridge, is suspected of breaking into properties in Watford, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.
He has been charged with:
Burglary of a dwelling in Nascot Wood Road, Watford on Saturday 25
January
Burglary of a dwelling in Bushey Mill Lane, Watford on Thursday 30 January
Burglary of a dwelling in Silverthorn Drive, Hemel Hempstead on Saturday 1 February
Burglary of a dwelling in Hampden Way, Watford, also on Saturday 1 February
Burglary of a dwelling in Watford Road, Kings Langley on Wednesday 5 February
Going equipped for burglary on Thursday 20 February.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has confirmed that Lleshe is being held in police custody ahead of at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 25 March.
Detective Sergeant Andy Metselaar, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “We are pleased to have secured these charges, and we now await the outcome of Lleshe’s next court appearance. Burglary often has a devastating impact on its victims and can leave them feeling unsafe in their own homes.
"We are committed to identifying those who choose to commit this type of crime and getting justice for those who find themselves targeted.”