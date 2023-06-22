Maltese tour guide appeals for Hemel holidaymaker who made headlines after snapping 'headless bride' in 1979

A tour guide is appealing for a Hemel Hempstead holidaymaker who made headlines in the 70s after capturing a ‘headless bride’ on camera in Malta.

Mario Cacciottolo contacted the Gazette in the hopes of tracking down the photo taken in Mdina – the country’s former capital which later served as the setting for King’s Landing in the major television series Game of Thrones.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to local Maltese media and other paranormal collections, Hemel man Bill McGregor visited the ancient city in February 1979 and snapped some scenery with his wife’s instant camera.

Tour guide Mario with the book containing the account of Bill McGregor's discovery.

When the picture was developed, it was thought a headless woman could be seen in a bridal gown. One of her arms is said to be crooked, as though holding her head, although this does not show up on the photo.

Local legend says the spectre is Katerina, a tragic heroine whose tale meets a bittersweet end.

The bride-to-be was assaulted by a knight and, in the struggle, Katerina grabbed the dagger from his belt and killed him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite it being an act of self-defence, the courts found her guilty and sentenced her to death by beheading. She asked to be allowed to marry her beloved, to who she was betrothed, right before her execution. The courts took pity on Katerina and granted her dying wish.

The book containing the account of Bill and the headless bride which (evidently) has informed much of Mario's research on the subject.

According to tour guide Mario, who runs Dark Malta Tours, rumour has it Katerina habitually photobombs pictures taken by sweethearts visiting the walled city, although there’s no record of anyone coming forward with such an image, other than those which name Bill McGregor.

According to local media and a book The Ghosts of Malta, by late author Joseph Attard, Bill returned to the UK and showed the image to UK news outlets which spun stories on ‘The Headless Bride of Mdina.’

Mario, who has lived and worked in the UK as a former BBC journalist, has spent years researching the truth about the darker side of Maltese history using rare books, archives and academic papers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has also heard the popular story from other tour guides as well as through academic means.

The ancient walled city of Mdina.

He said: “I do a lot of research for my own walks, and I’ve done some more digging into this story, because I thought there must be more information available. This is what I’ve found out.

“I’d like to find Bill, or his wife, so that I can track down that original photograph, which started the legend off in 1979. If I can’t find them, then I’d like to see if the McGregor family is still in the Hemel Hempstead area, and I’d love to be put in touch with them if they can be found.”