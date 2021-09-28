Residents can ensure their loved ones are taken care of and support The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted in October by writing a Will as part of the Hospice’s Make a Will Month.

During Make a Will Month (October), participating solicitors in Berkhamsted will waive their usual fees in return for a donation to The Hospice of St Francis so that they can continue to help over 2,000 people to live their precious lives well.

Last year, over £15,000 was raised for local hospice care.

Make a Will and support The Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted

This year you can write or update a Will for a suggested donation of £175 for a standard will (Fees may apply if the Will is not standard) or £250 for a joint/mirror will, at participating solicitors in Berkhamsted, Harpenden, St Albans, Amersham and Chesham.

Typically, the cost of Will writing is much higher than these suggested donation amounts.

Jonathon King, from Machins Solicitors in Berkhamsted, said: “The Hospice of St Francis Make a Will Month this October provides an ideal opportunity to make or update your Will and at the same time support a fantastic local cause.

"Making a Will ensures your wishes are taken care of and your estate protected for your loved one’s future benefit.

"It is a very straight forward process that once done, allows you to just focus on making great memories.”

Aoife Burnell-Smith, supporter engagement manager at the Hospice, said: “Making a Will is such an important part of life planning but most of us keep putting it lower down the priority list.

“Make a Will Month provides a great opportunity to get that lingering task ticked off ‘to do’ list, whilst at the same time supporting The Hospice of St Francis.

"The peace of mind I felt after making a Will once my children were born was immense, and I really wish that reassurance for everyone.”

Anyone interested in taking part in Make a Will Month should contact the solicitors directly and quote ‘The Hospice of St Francis Make a Will Month’ when making an appointment.