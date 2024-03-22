Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire opens new group supporting local disabled children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lord Lieutenant was joined by The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Liz Green; Deputy Mayor of Dacorum, Cllr Brenda Link, staff, families and guests to mark the occasion.

Helping hundreds of children and families since 2006, Playskill supports children up to age five with physical disabilities and delays in Hertfordshire to develop their communication, movement and key life skills. The charity provides free therapeutic play sessions, alongside training, advice, support and events for families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently running six sessions in both Hemel Hempstead and Watford, and now expanding with a seventh group in Adeyfield, the weekly specialist playgroups provide physiotherapy, occupational and speech and language therapy tailored to the child’s needs. Each group session uses play as a tool for development - while the children are having fun, they are also learning to stand, eat, walk, communicate, feed and dress themselves.

High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Liz Green & Lord Lieutenant for Hertfordshire, Robert Voss CBE

Playskill also offers specialist training and one to one support for parents as they navigate health, education and financial services. Plus access to an all-important support network of parents and carers, including social events for parents, siblings and together as a family.

The only charity of its kind in Hertfordshire, and one of only a few in the country, Playskill steps in during the crucial early intervention window (age 0 to five) when the brain is developing faster than at any other time. As well as plugging a gap left by long NHS waiting lists for these vital services.

Playskill's CEO, Niki Michael, said, "With hundreds of children in Hertfordshire that could be eligible for Playskill’s support, we're so proud to have hit another milestone at the charity, opening our seventh group and extending a lifeline in the local area. Receiving the support of so many local dignitaries who work tirelessly to support all-important services like ours is invaluable, alongside the generosity of community groups, businesses and funders who enable us to keep our doors open to those in need.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

All services are free to families. The Charity receives no Government funding and relies wholly on donations to provide its vital service.