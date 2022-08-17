London Northwestern Railway passengers urged to check journeys ahead of industrial action this week

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the RMT union are set to strike tomorrow (August 18) and Saturday (August 20).

This means an amended timetable will be in place, with trains only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Rail passengers wait for announcements at Euston train station

An amended timetable will also be in operation on Friday, August 19 and early morning services on Sunday, August 21 may be disrupted.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at LNR, said: “We are disappointed that passenger journeys will continue to be impacted this week as a result of this industrial action.”

Routes with a limited service on Thursday and Saturday from 7.30am to 6.30pm are:

Northampton – London Euston – 2 trains per hour

Birmingham – Northampton – 1 train per hour

Birmingham – Crewe – 1 train per hour

No trains will run on any other LNR route.

A more normal service will run all day on Friday, August 19 but some timetable amendments will be in place and passengers are advised to check before travelling.