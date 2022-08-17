London Northwestern Railway passengers urged to check journeys ahead of industrial action this week
Services through Dacorum will be severely impacted
Passengers travelling with London Northwestern Railway (LNR) are urged to plan ahead and check their journeys as industrial action later this week causes major disruption.
Members of the RMT union are set to strike tomorrow (August 18) and Saturday (August 20).
This means an amended timetable will be in place, with trains only running between 7.30am and 6.30pm.
Most Popular
-
1
Body of a man in his 40s found in a car in Hemel Hempstead
-
2
Police appeal after assault in a Hemel Hempstead pub
-
3
Hemel man given six month suspended sentence for child porn offences
-
4
Body found in wooded area in Hemel Hempstead
-
5
Bucks motorist avoids jail after drink driving near Tring at twice the limit
An amended timetable will also be in operation on Friday, August 19 and early morning services on Sunday, August 21 may be disrupted.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at LNR, said: “We are disappointed that passenger journeys will continue to be impacted this week as a result of this industrial action.”
Routes with a limited service on Thursday and Saturday from 7.30am to 6.30pm are:
Northampton – London Euston – 2 trains per hour
Birmingham – Northampton – 1 train per hour
Birmingham – Crewe – 1 train per hour
No trains will run on any other LNR route.
A more normal service will run all day on Friday, August 19 but some timetable amendments will be in place and passengers are advised to check before travelling.