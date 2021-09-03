London Northwestern Railway invites Dacorum passengers to have their say on train service

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) passengers are being invited to have their say on their train service and join the operator's customer panel.

With thousands of people returning to the railway as society reopens, passenger numbers are currently at their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

Now, with many schools and workplaces reopening, LNR wants to hear from passengers with comments or ideas on the service – views are welcome on everything from timetables and announcements to communication and stations.

Passengers do not have to be regular train travellers to take part in the customer panel and anyone from any background is welcome to join.

Lawrence Bowman, LNR customer experience director, said: “With thousands of people starting to travel by train again for work and for leisure, now is the perfect time to join our popular Customer Panel.

“As we emerge from the pandemic it is more important than ever that we listen to our passengers as we work out what people want from their service post-Covid.”

Passengers successful in joining the panel will be given the opportunity to take part in online surveys and focus groups which will help shape important decisions about how the railway is run.

As well as running the Customer Panel, London Northwestern Railway also runs a Stakeholder Equality Group focused on accessibility and Transport Integration Forums with local authorities and other transport operators across the region.