Local sports star crowned a winner at Sporting Champions Awards

Local GB gymnastics star, Ondine Achampong, has been crowned a winner at Everyone Active’s prestigious Sporting Champions Awards.

Ondine triumphed in the National Champion of the Year category at the event, which was hosted by Great Britain’s double world 110m hurdles champion Colin Jackson at Porchester Hall in Bayswater, London on Tuesday, November 7.

Celebrating those who have had career successes or who have engaged in the Sporting Champions scheme at their local Everyone Active centre, the awards also recognise those who have helped to inspire other up-and-coming sportsmen and women.

Everyone Active runs more than 230 leisure and cultural centres across the country, including Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre and Jarman Park Athletics Track, in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

Ondine Achampong

The company’s Sporting Champions scheme is a sports talent development programme which supports 1,400 athletes.

Now in its seventh year, the initiative has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s leisure facilities nationwide.

Ondine embarked on her gymnastics journey at the age of three and utilises the facilities at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

Recently, she represented Great Britain at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, achieving an impressive 13th place in the All-Around competition.

Her talent shone at the 2023 English Championships, where she clinched first place in the All-Around, uneven bars and floor. At the 2023 British Championships, Ondine not only ascended to the title of British Beam Champion but also secured second place in the All-Around competition.

The awards ceremony was preceded by a mentoring workshop, led by the scheme’s team of Elite athletes.

Olympic and Paralympic stars Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton, Kadeena Cox and Lauren Steadman shared their insights and experiences to help guide the Sporting Champions athletes in their own careers.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “Our congratulations go to Ondine on a fantastic year and a well-deserved award.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has been very successful in providing exceptional support to emerging talent and we were delighted to showcase this.

“It’s fantastic to see how the scheme has expanded over the years, now providing more than 1,400 athletes nationwide with access to top-quality training facilities and support.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community, and we hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

