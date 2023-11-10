Local councillors unveil improvements to the Grand Union Canal towpath

Hemel Garden Communities recently welcomed Councillors from Dacorum Borough Council, plus other partners to see the new refurbished Grand Union canal towpath between Nash Mills, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The works involved resurfacing an 800 metre area of the towpath between Nash Mills and Apsley and the River Gade lakes, north of Kings Langley. Bushes and trees which were encroaching onto the path were also cut back, which makes it easier for people to pass each other. With the new upgraded surface, the towpath is more accessible, making it easier to walk or cycle on it, particularly in the winter months.

The councillors visited during a particularly wet November morning, so it was clear to see how the new towpath surface stood up to wet weather conditions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hemel Garden Communities jointly contributed to the project after receiving funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, as part of the Garden Communities Programme. The improvements were delivered in partnership with Three Rivers District Council, Dacorum Borough Council* and Nash Mills and Kings Langley Parish Councils, who have all contributed financially, with the support of Hertfordshire County Council and the Canal & River Trust.

See article

Cllr Sheron Wilkie, Dacorum Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Place, said:

“It’s been wonderful to see the results of this joint effort to upgrade the canal towpath between Nash Mills and King’s Langley. The works will allow more people to safely use the path for leisure or if they commute between the areas by foot or bike. It’s a great addition to the area.”

Cllr Sarah Nelmes, Leader of Three Rivers District Council, adds:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am delighted that this key section that links Nash Mills, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley has seen much-needed improvement works. Not only does the new high-quality surfacing bring health and wellbeing benefits, but it also enables residents to enjoy their walks by the canal even more. We are grateful to all our partners for all their efforts in making these towpath improvements possible.”

*DBC’s funding includes contributions from developments in the local area. For information on similar projects visit, S106 projects funded

For more information about Hemel Garden Communities, please visit hemelgardencommunities.co.uk

Photo caption: