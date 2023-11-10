Local councillors unveil improvements to the Grand Union Canal towpath
The works involved resurfacing an 800 metre area of the towpath between Nash Mills and Apsley and the River Gade lakes, north of Kings Langley. Bushes and trees which were encroaching onto the path were also cut back, which makes it easier for people to pass each other. With the new upgraded surface, the towpath is more accessible, making it easier to walk or cycle on it, particularly in the winter months.
The councillors visited during a particularly wet November morning, so it was clear to see how the new towpath surface stood up to wet weather conditions.
Hemel Garden Communities jointly contributed to the project after receiving funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, as part of the Garden Communities Programme. The improvements were delivered in partnership with Three Rivers District Council, Dacorum Borough Council* and Nash Mills and Kings Langley Parish Councils, who have all contributed financially, with the support of Hertfordshire County Council and the Canal & River Trust.
Cllr Sheron Wilkie, Dacorum Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Place, said:
“It’s been wonderful to see the results of this joint effort to upgrade the canal towpath between Nash Mills and King’s Langley. The works will allow more people to safely use the path for leisure or if they commute between the areas by foot or bike. It’s a great addition to the area.”
Cllr Sarah Nelmes, Leader of Three Rivers District Council, adds:
“I am delighted that this key section that links Nash Mills, Hemel Hempstead and Kings Langley has seen much-needed improvement works. Not only does the new high-quality surfacing bring health and wellbeing benefits, but it also enables residents to enjoy their walks by the canal even more. We are grateful to all our partners for all their efforts in making these towpath improvements possible.”
*DBC’s funding includes contributions from developments in the local area. For information on similar projects visit, S106 projects funded
For more information about Hemel Garden Communities, please visit hemelgardencommunities.co.uk
Photo caption:
(from left to right) Nikki Bugden, Alan Briggs (Nash Mill Parish Council), Cllr Jan Maddern (DBC), Andrew Freeman (HCC), Cllr Sheron Wilkie (DBC), Cllr David Deacon (DBC), Chris Horn (Canal and River Trust), Cllr Robin Bromham (DBC), Phillipa Zieba (HGC), Cllr Adrian England (DBC), Cllr John Morrish (Kings Langley Parish Council), Cllr Alan Anderson (DBC)