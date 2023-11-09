Local charity hosts High Sheriff of Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liz, focusing on Reading, Writing, and Rehabilitation during her tenure as High Sheriff, was keen to witness how local charities in Dacorum were supporting residents with these outcomes.

Community Action Dacorum plays a crucial role in enhancing the lives of Dacorum residents, particularly in the areas of Communities, Employability, and Wellbeing. During her visit, the High Sheriff met with various projects, including "Staying Connected," which repurposes IT equipment for digitally excluded individuals. She also shopped with elderly residents using the Door2Store service provided by Community Transport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of particular interest were visits to Radio Dacorum, where she met Zak Smith, a radio presenter who has overcome personal challenges to host the DJ Zak Sabbath rock show. Zak's story is captured in a short documentary video, viewable here: [Link].

The High Sheriff is interviewed by Zak Smith on Radio Dacorum

Another highlight was visiting Ukrainian guests at an English language training course. Twelve students who had escaped the war in Ukraine to live in Hemel Hempstead were enhancing their English skills and understanding of life in the Borough. This program has a significant impact on their lives, equipping them to better integrate into the community.

The High Sheriff was impressed by the charity's diverse range of services. Having previously volunteered with the charity during COVID, she was surprised by the extent of Community Action Dacorum's work. She praised the wide range of help available for individuals of all ages, across the county and beyond.

During her visit, the High Sheriff was impressed by the range of services that the charity provides. As someone who had previously volunteered with the charity during covid, to support the vaccination programme, she was surprised at just how many other things Community Action Dacorum does. She said “I receive updates of Community Action Dacorum volunteering opportunities but the chance to see for myself the impact that they have is fantastic. There is such a wide range of help for individuals of all ages and it’s a bonus for me to meet some of those who run the charity as well as those who benefit from the various services. Whilst we visited Hemel it was great to hear that the service is available across the county and beyond.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Colin Gage, Chairman of Community Action Dacorum, expressed delight in hosting the High Sheriff and emphasized the charity's commitment to improving lives in Dacorum.

Simon Aulton, Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the organization's varied services that contribute to improving reading, writing, and rehabilitation. He expressed his enthusiasm for sharing the charity's work with the High Sheriff.