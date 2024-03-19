Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The funding will directly support our team and help us to deliver vital support for people experiencing financial hardship in the Dacorum area.

Dena Tyler, Manager of Dacorum Community Trust said:

‘We are hugely grateful for the funding from the National Lottery, which will enable us to continue to support the people of Dacorum, who are struggling with the effects of the current cost of living crisis and the impact this has on their families and mental health.

Local Charity, Dacorum Community Trust, wins major Lottery Funding

This funding will allow us to continue to help over 1200 new cases over the next three years, enabling us to relieve the pressure people in our community are facing, and get them through the short-term challenges that have a major impact on their lives.'

Claire Furnell-Williams, Chair of Dacorum Community Trust said:

'I'm delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the importance of the work the Trust is doing in Dacorum, and that they have awarded us this funding for the next three years.

The money is for core funding, which is wonderful news as this will allow us to help even more people in need in our community, and ensure our limited funds are distributed to where they are needed most.

You can find out more about DCT at https://dctrust.org.uk. If you need our help, then contact us on 01442 253216

Dacorum Community Trust

Dacorum Community Trust is a small, independent charity serving the Dacorum area since 1976. We provide practical support for local people in crisis, acting as a last resort when the assistance they need is not available elsewhere.

Registered charity number 272759