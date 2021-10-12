Live-in care company donates PPE to support frontline workers in Berkhamsted

A live-in care provider has donated over 2,000 items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Hospice of St Francis in Berkhamsted to help keep their frontline workers safe.

Promedica24, a live-in care provider supporting adults of all ages to live independently and well in the comfort of their own homes, wanted to support the frontline workers during the pandemic.

With many fundraising events cancelled due to the pandemic, charities such as the Hospice of St Francis faced a significant reduction in income at a time when PPE costs soared, prompting Promedica24 to lend its support.

The PPE, consisting of over 2,000 aprons and face coverings, will help the hospice’s nurses, inpatient team and volunteers safely deliver care and support to people at home, at the hospice and in the community.

Paula Beaney, quality assurance director at Promedica24, said: “We’re so pleased to hear that our donation has gone to good use at the Hospice of St Francis.

"Care providers struggled to access PPE during the height of the pandemic, putting tremendous pressure on staff to deliver care safely to their vulnerable clients.

“When we heard care workers across the country were resorting to makeshift aprons consisting of bin bags when they couldn’t access the PPE they needed, we knew we had to step in and help.

“The Hospice of St Francis provides a vital service to many families in Hertfordshire and is a lifeline for thousands across the county.

"Without their care and support, many would be unable to live their lives comfortably, so it’s important businesses lend a helping hand in their local communities wherever possible.”

The Hospice of St Francis is a local charity providing care for over 2,000 local people and their families in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

The hospice launched a Covid Appeal during the pandemic to help fund the vital services it provides, which cost over £5 million to run each year.

A spokesperson for The Hospice of St Francis said: “We were absolutely thrilled to receive the large donation of PPE from Promedica24.

"As the pandemic continues to drag on, our care has never stopped, and to have the continued support of our local community means so much to all of us here at The Hospice of St Francis.