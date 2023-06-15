Little 10-month-old Ivy needs loving new Dacorum home after change in family circumstances
Cats Protection in Dacorum wants to find a fur-ever home for Ivy the cat.
And they have penned a personal advert for the 10-month-old in the hope an animal lover in Hemel Hempstead, Berkhamsted, Tring or beyond can give her a new home.
IVY
This little lady is Ivy she is 10 months old. She is now looking for her forever home due to changes in her family circumstances. She is a kitten in all her glory; loves to play with all her toys and happy for you to join in. She is a very fun-loving social cat who is ready for all the love and cuddles you wish to give! She would love to be in a family home possibly with one other young cat friendly cat but also quite happy to be the only pet. She has always been an indoor cat but it is felt that after an extended settling in time she would like to have her own garden to explore away from main/through roads.
Cat Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”
Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website.