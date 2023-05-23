Lime Grove Day Nursery get a visit from the police and the children love it

Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead had a visit from the police and the children loved it.

Usually when the police coming knocking it’s not good news. But it was for the youngsters as the popular nursery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following an interest in ‘people that help us’, children from Lime Grove Day Nursery in Hemel Hempstead were delighted to welcome a police officer to the setting to learn more.

Delighted children at Lime Grove Day Nursery

At the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ Day Nursery on Park Road, pre-schoolers were captivated as they listened to the officer speak about his important role in keeping people safe within the community, before giving the group a guided tour of the specialist police car and sirens.

As part of the learning opportunity, the Hertfordshire constable showed children the equipment he used as part of his role, which inspired role play activities back indoors, as well as answering burning questions from the group and sharing top tips for staying safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lime Grove Day Nursery Team Leader, Robyn Shuck said it was a perfect chance to teach the youngsters more about the positive impact the emergency services have on their lives and the community as a whole.