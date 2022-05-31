Cala Homes and Tring Local History Museum asked local people to share pictures of what life is like in the Chiltern Hills in 2022, with the winning entry and two shortlisted entries to be shown at the Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street throughout June.
Here are the entries that were submitted for the competition:
1. Spiderman in Tring
A view of Tring from lvinghoe Beacon
Taken by 12-year-old Aston Adkins.
Photo: Melanie Adkins
2. Memorial Gardens in Tring
Trees standing tall in Tring’s memorial gardens. Taken by Gerald Golding
Photo: Gerald Golding
3. Exploring the park
A child walking down a leafy path in Tring Park.
Taken by Gerald Golding.
Photo: Gerald Golding
4. Tring Park stroll
A walker strolling down a path in Tring Park.
Taken by Gerald Golding.
Photo: Gerald Golding