“This is a quiet corner of Tring, yet right in the centre of the town. The house is a fine piece of architecture, and although modernised inside, the mature trees and wonderful chimneys relate to earlier times.” Taken in mid-May by Shelley Savage.

‘Life in Tring’ competition: Entries for Jubilee contest by Tring Local History Museum and Cala Homes

The winner will fun a £200 voucher for Chesham Cameras to help them continue their passion for photography.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 3:16 pm

Cala Homes and Tring Local History Museum asked local people to share pictures of what life is like in the Chiltern Hills in 2022, with the winning entry and two shortlisted entries to be shown at the Tring Local History Museum in Brook Street throughout June.

Here are the entries that were submitted for the competition:

1. Spiderman in Tring

A view of Tring from lvinghoe Beacon Taken by 12-year-old Aston Adkins.

Photo: Melanie Adkins

Photo Sales

2. Memorial Gardens in Tring

Trees standing tall in Tring’s memorial gardens. Taken by Gerald Golding

Photo: Gerald Golding

Photo Sales

3. Exploring the park

A child walking down a leafy path in Tring Park. Taken by Gerald Golding.

Photo: Gerald Golding

Photo Sales

4. Tring Park stroll

A walker strolling down a path in Tring Park. Taken by Gerald Golding.

Photo: Gerald Golding

Photo Sales
Cala Homes
Next Page
Page 1 of 3