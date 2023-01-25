Lidl wants to hear your opinions on the updated plans for a new store off Icknield Way in Tring.

After receiving feedback on its previous plans, Lidl has changed its store designs to reflect the comments made by the community.

In a leaflet published about the update, Lidl said: “Since the planning application was withdrawn, Lidl's team has sought to address comments raised by neighbours.”

Here are some of the features from the amended store proposals

Before Lidl submits its updated application to Dacorum Borough Council, the supermarket wants to hear what residents think.

The floorspace has been reduced from 2,194 sqm to 1,840 sqm. The building would be shorter and narrower than previously proposed, with the height being slightly reduced.

There has been a small change in the location of the store, which would sit five metres further away from residential properties. The designs have changed to include a green space along Sears Drive which could have trees and bushes planted or provide new seating or public space.

The customer entrance would be closer to Sears Drive and the delivery access has been moved to the furthest point away from residents to minimise the impact of noise.

The proposals have divided people in Tring, with one member of Facebook group, Everything Tring, saying: “This is bound to bring in the riffraff and undesirables to our beautiful town! I for one am completely against it!!”

But others said: “Bring it on, it's very much needed in Tring” and “Just what Tring needs. Fantastic news.”

