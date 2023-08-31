Leisure facility in Dacorum is welcoming pooches to enjoy Doggy Splash sessions

A leisure facility in Dacorum is welcoming pooches to join Doggy Splash sessions at its outdoor pool on Saturday and Sunday, September 23 and 24.

Following its huge success last year, the unique sessions will again be hosted at Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

The 90-minute sessions are available for £15 (one dog and one owner), with additional humans for £9 each. Four sessions will be hosted throughout each day at 10am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm.

Bookings will go live from Monday, September 4. Customers will need to book in advance and can do so by calling reception on 01442 507100.

Customers are also being encouraged to register interest via the Facebook page here:

David Tenny, general manager at Everyone Active, said: “It’s a real pleasure to be able to welcome so many of our local canine friends to enjoy the outdoor pool at our centre.

“We’re a family friendly, local community centre, and we know dogs are considered family members too – so we’re delighted to be able to give them the opportunity to enjoy the pool again this year.

“Last year’s event saw a really strong uptake and we’re expecting this year’s to also be a sell-out, so we’re encouraging interested customers to book in advance.”

The areas surrounding the pool side will be thoroughly disinfected and the pool will be filtered and cleaned as normal, following health and safety guidelines, following the event.