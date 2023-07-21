News you can trust since 1858
Leading Herts councillor backs calls for ban of single use vapes

Cllr told meeting it was worrying that children as young as 10 years old – who had never smoked – were starting to vape
By Deborah Price, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 15:21 BST
Councils have called for a total ban on disposable vapes by 2024. Photo: iama_sing - stock.adobe.comCouncils have called for a total ban on disposable vapes by 2024. Photo: iama_sing - stock.adobe.com
LEADING county councillor Morris Bright has told fellow councillors he WOULD back calls to ban single use vapes.

Pointing to environmental and health concerns, the Local Government Association has already called on the government to ban the sale and manufacture of single use vapes by 2024.

And at a meeting of the county council on Tuesday (July 18), Cllr Bright – executive member for public health and community safety – said he agreed with their approach.

Cllr Bright has already written to the Secretary of State for Health Steve Barclayto call for vapes to be sold in the same way as cigarettes.

And at the meeting he stressed to councillors that vapes should be a tool to help people stop smoking – rather than becoming the alcopops of the 21st century.

He was invited to back the LGA approach in response to a question by Labour Cllr Asif Khan – which he did.

And Cllr Khan told the meeting it was worrying that children as young as 10 years old – who had never smoked – were starting to vape.