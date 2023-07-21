Councils have called for a total ban on disposable vapes by 2024. Photo: iama_sing - stock.adobe.com

LEADING county councillor Morris Bright has told fellow councillors he WOULD back calls to ban single use vapes.

Pointing to environmental and health concerns, the Local Government Association has already called on the government to ban the sale and manufacture of single use vapes by 2024.

And at a meeting of the county council on Tuesday (July 18), Cllr Bright – executive member for public health and community safety – said he agreed with their approach.

Cllr Bright has already written to the Secretary of State for Health Steve Barclayto call for vapes to be sold in the same way as cigarettes.

And at the meeting he stressed to councillors that vapes should be a tool to help people stop smoking – rather than becoming the alcopops of the 21st century.

He was invited to back the LGA approach in response to a question by Labour Cllr Asif Khan – which he did.

