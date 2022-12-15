Hertfordshire County Council is asking residents to submit their options about its budget as the survey deadline approaches.

People in the county have until December 18 to give their thoughts on the Autumn Budget. The council will consider the results of the survey when setting the budget for next year (April 2023 to March 2024), after the government announced in November that it would allow flexibility of council tax levels.

Advertisement

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire County Council said: "It’s costing a lot more to simply provide our services at current levels. For example, the bill to keep streetlights on has increased by 60%, that’s an extra £2.3 million a year just to keep the lights on after dark.”

Leader of Hertfordshire County Council encouraged everyone to complete the survey.

They added: “Despite this, thanks to close control and financial forecasting it has been possible to manage the in-year potential over-spend of £23.5million.”