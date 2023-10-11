News you can trust since 1858
Last chance to nominate causes for Breakspear Park’s final £1,000 community fund donation

Hemel Hempstead’s leading business campus, Breakspear Park, has opened up nominations for its 2023 Community Fund for the last time. It is now encouraging residents to submit suggestions of Hertfordshire-based charities, not-for-profit groups and services that could benefit from the final £1,000 donation of the year.
By Gemma LewisContributor
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Designed to support organisations amid the current cost-of-living crisis, so far this year, Breakspear Park has awarded funds to the A-T Society – a charity supporting people with Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT), a rare and complex genetic disorder affecting multiple systems in the body; Pets in Need Herts – a not-for-profit animal food bank that supports low-income locals with taking care of their pets; and Playskill - a charity that supports children with physical disabilities and delays, and their families across Hertfordshire.

The public is now invited to write in and nominate charities, projects, or causes they believe are worthy of this year’s final donation. All nominations for not-for-profit initiatives that benefit the residents of Hertfordshire will be considered.

Details of the top three nominations, chosen by Breakspear Park’s management team, will be announced via its Facebook page, giving the public a chance to vote for the project or cause that they feel deserves the £1,000 donation.

Breakspear Park Community Fund winners to date
To nominate a Hertfordshire-based organisation, email [email protected], highlighting the type of project, charity, group or service, what the £1,000 will be used for, and contact details for the organisation. Write ‘unknown’ if you don’t know what the money will be used for.

The closing date for nominations is 29.10.23, with the funds awarded in December 2023.

