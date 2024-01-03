Labour candidate for Hemel Hempstead launches online Tory Tax Tracker Tool

It will help voters work out how much the government’s tax policies are costing them

Hemel voters can now work out how much Tory tax policies are costing them with a new online Tory Tax calculator.

Launched by David Taylor, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Hemel Hempstead, using the domain ToryTaxCalculator.com, the tool will allow voters to select their salary band and find out what they will be paying in taxes after the national insurance reduction which is scheduled for January 6.

According to Labour research the average family will be £1,200 worse off even with the national insurance reduction from 12% to 10%. The tool also shows a middle-income earner on £35,000 a year would pay £945 more while someone earning £70,000 in the highest tax bracket would pay £2,488 more.

Hemel's Labour candidate David Taylor has launched an online Tory Tax Tracker Tool

David has posted the tool on his Facebook page as part of a national campaign which will use social media adverts targeted at people searching for information about taxes and who are worried about the highest tax burden on record.

David Taylor, Labour’s Parliamentary Candidate for Hemel Hempstead, said: “The Tories have introduced 70 new taxes since 2010 and 19 in the last year alone. Millions more in professions like teaching and nursing have been dragged into the highest tax band by Jeremy Hunt and Rishi Sunak who are having to pay for the tripling of the national debt caused by Liz Truss’s disastrous budget which has put up rents and mortgages.”

“The tool we are launching today will allow the public to find out for themselves just how much the Tories are costing them and their families. It will expose the lie the Tories are putting about that reducing national insurance contributions is the largest tax cut since the 1980s. It doesn’t come close to covering rising mortgages and energy prices and more people than ever before are hitting the threshold to start paying tax for the first time.”

