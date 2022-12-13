A designer from Boxmoor will compete against other crafters to make the best Christmas wreath on Kirstie's Handmade Christmas 2022.

Shell Frostick, of Miss Shelly’s Designs, will appear on the show, presented by Kirstie Allsopp which airs on Tuesday, December 20. After applying for the Channel 4 show, Shell was interviewed before being invited to Devon for filming in October. Battling against other designers from across the country, Shell was given four hours to create a festive wreath from scratch.

She said: “Looking back at the time, I didn't really absorb it or take it in because I was just so nervous and worried about getting it all done.”

Pictured: Shell on the far left

During the episode, Shell shows Kirstie how to use a knitting mill, one of the skills used to make the wreath. The former animator and costume designer said: “She was lovely. Really friendly to us all and joking about. It was very relaxed.”

Miss Shelly’s Designs makes bespoke cards, decorations and wreaths from her home in Hemel Hempstead.

Talking about what she hopes the community takes away from her appearance on national television, Shell said: “I hope they see the detail that goes into my work and how much care I take in my designs.”

She added: “I really want them to see the care and attention to detail I take, it's just all little details.”

