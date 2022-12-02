Two sixth formers from Kings Langley School have directed a sign language video to celebrate International Day Of Persons With Disabilities (December 3).

Samaira Iqbal, who is Kings Langley School’s first ambassador championing students with disabilities and learning needs, and Sahar Abdul Jabbar produced the piece, which is signed throughout.

Samaira said: “Following the official legislation of British Sign Language earlier this year and also coming from a South Asian Deaf family myself, I thought it would be a great idea to compose a video of our staff and students signing BSL.”

Kings Langley School teacher signing in the video

Samaira and well-being ambassador Sahar worked on the project to ensure that this video contained a message about Kings Langley School's commitment to disability awareness and to also show their support to the deaf community as a school.