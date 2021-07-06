Kings Langley gym raises thousands for Motor Neurone Disease Association

A health and fitness facility in Kings Langley raised £5,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, South Herts Branch, at it's first triathlon fundraiser.

On Saturday, June 26, over 50 participants took part in the triathlon, organised by JJK Fitness - they took a swim around Denham Lake, followed by a bike ride around the lake, ending back at the gym to finish with a run.

JJK Fitness launched JJK Giving Back - a non-profit part of the business which hosts events throughout the year for local charities - in 2019, and raised thousands during the pandemic with virtual fitness events.

David Davies with Joe Kelly and David's wife Kim

Despite lockdown and a gym refurbishment, JJK have managed to run four big events raising over £26,000 for charity.

The gym chose to support the Motor Neurone Disease Association, South Herts Branch, to help raise funds for people affected by this disease and particularly David Davies who is a member of the gym and the South Herts branch.

Joe Kelly, director of JJK, said: “It’s the first triathlon we have hosted with over 50 participants and it was very successful raising over £5,000 for MND.

“David Davies is one of our members and now a close friend who was diagnosed with MND in 2020, he is an inspiration to everyone and his diagnosis hit the JJK family hard.

The gym's first triathlon was a success with 5,000 raised for Motor Neurone Disease Association - South Herts Branch

“JJK Giving Back raised over £26,000 in 2020 and will continue to help support local charities in 2021.”

Motor Neurone Disease Association, South Herts Branch, aims to provide the best possible support to local people with MND, their families, and carers.

The association holds monthly get togethers and carers meetings - currently via Zoom - for all those affected by this disease so they can come together socially to get advice, learn from each other and raise any queries they may have.