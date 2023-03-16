Hemel Hempstead residents can watch a live-stream of King Charles III’s Coronation at a party in a park.

Dacorum Borough Council has set-up a weekend of free events and activities to celebrate the occasion.

Firstly, King Charles’ ceremony will be broadcast on a big screen in Gadebridge Park.

Accompanying the cinema-style screening will be Coronation-themed arts and crafts, a mini petting zoo, face painting, fairground rides and crazy golf.

There will also be a range of interactive entertainment acts to keep everyone amused including stilt walkers, balloon modelling and bubble fun. A range of food and drink will be available, provided in partnership with Hemel Old Town Market.

On Sunday 7 May, the Old Town Market will be open from 11am – 3pm. From around 4pm onwards there will be family films on the big screen in Gadebridge Park, followed by a live screening of the Coronation concert from Windsor. A range of food and drink stalls will be available, provided in partnership with the Hemel Old Town Market.

Exact timings for both events have not been confirmed by the Royal Family yet. Dacorum Council has put estimated timings for the celebration on its website here, these are subject to change.

Also, residents across the county have been encouraged to host smaller scale street parties.

Guidance has been provided by the local authority on how to host a party in a legal and safe manner, which can be found online.

Residents wishing to have a street party or event on a public road will need to get permission to close the road. Road closures in Dacorum are processed by Hertfordshire County Council (HCC). The deadline to apply for permission is Sunday 26 March. More details can be found on the county council website here.

Councillor Julie Banks said: "I am delighted that we will be hosting these events for friends and families to celebrate this historic occasion in the beautiful setting of Gadebridge Park. I hope that residents will also take the opportunity to get together with their communities to enjoy street parties over the Coronation weekend."