Keeping rural communities across Hertfordshire safe was focus of conference on tackling crime

A commitment to keeping rural communities safe was made at a ‘working to tackle rural and wildlife crime’ conference.

The two-day event was organised by the Herts Police Rural Operational Support Team (ROST), and attended by the constabulary’s fraud and cyber unit and Scientific Services Unit.

Other organisations which attended included Wildlife and Countryside Link, Historic England, Natural England, National Construction and Agricultural Theft Team, he National Rural Crime Unit, and the RSPCA.

ROST officers spoke about the capabilities they have within the team to support colleagues across the county, including all-terrain vehicles, thermal cameras and drones, as well as specialist knowledge.

Further advice and information was provided by the National Farmers’ Union, East Herts Council and the constabulary’s crime prevention officers.

Chief Constable Charlie Hall, said: “Hertfordshire is approximately 70% rural and spread over a 634sq mile radius.

“This is a significant proportion of the county and highlights the importance of such conferences to ensure officers and staff are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to keep our rural communities safe. A big well done to all those involved.”

Acting Sergeant Tim Armstrong, from the ROST, said: “Research shows a lot of rural crime often goes unreported, but I hope the fact that we regularly hold these conferences demonstrates our commitment to rural policing and reassures people that we do understand the issues these communities face.

“We’re constantly working alongside various partners to improve this knowledge further.