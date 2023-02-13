Join JJK Giving Back charity event and get fit while raising money for good causes

“They can be mixed or same sex with three different levels including, Foundation, Scaled and RX, plus a youth division for those aged from eight to 15. “It will be a fun, competitive workout where all proceeds will be given to charity. Food and a social drinks will be on offer so come and support us, we would love to see you.“Members and gym owner Joseph Kelly are running this year’s London Marathon for charity including MNDA, Breast Cancer Now, Macmillan Cancer Support, The Bobath Centre, Cardiomyopathy and Whizz Kids. These charities mean an enormous amount to all of us so please support us if you can.”As well as the charity competition the gym will be launching its own special ‘MNDA David Cup’.