Join JJK Giving Back charity event and get fit while raising money for good causes
Teams of 5 invited to enter
Members of JJK Fitness in Kings Langley are being encouraged to get even fitter with a special workout to raise money for good causes.
The club is holding a JJK Giving Back Charity Event at its Rucklers Lane centre on February 25 with a special guest attending to ‘kick things off’.
A spokesman on the gym’s Instagram page, states: “It’s been two years since our last ‘in person’, JJK Giving Back Event so we are hosting a charity event on Saturday, February 25.
“It will be held at our HQ and we’re inviting teams of five to take part.
“They can be mixed or same sex with three different levels including, Foundation, Scaled and RX, plus a youth division for those aged from eight to 15. “It will be a fun, competitive workout where all proceeds will be given to charity. Food and a social drinks will be on offer so come and support us, we would love to see you.“Members and gym owner Joseph Kelly are running this year’s London Marathon for charity including MNDA, Breast Cancer Now, Macmillan Cancer Support, The Bobath Centre, Cardiomyopathy and Whizz Kids. These charities mean an enormous amount to all of us so please support us if you can.”As well as the charity competition the gym will be launching its own special ‘MNDA David Cup’.
The event, which promises to the ‘best yet’ is open to the public with both adult and youth teams welcome.Further details and tickets are available here